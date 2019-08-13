NEBRASKA TROOPERS ARREST TWO AFTER 158 MPH PURSUIT

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two suspects on multiple charges following a high speed pursuit on Interstate 80 Monday in central Nebraska.
State troopers clocked a Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed on I-80 near North Platte around 3a.m.
Moments later, another trooper clocked the Mustang at a speed of 158 miles per hour and initiated a pursuit.
Spike strips were deployed successfully and the Mustang pulled into a rest area.
The two occupants fled on foot but were captured.
A search of the vehicle revealed more a pound of marijuana and controlled pills.
The two suspects, 27-year-old Patrick Thompson Jr. and 21-year-old Alexandra Ganow, both of Lincoln, were arrested on numerous drug and traffic counts
Both are in custody at the Buffalo County Jail.