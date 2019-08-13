Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says congressional oversight is needed following the apparent weekend suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein in a federal jail in New York City.

Epstein was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and reportedly hanged himself Saturday in his cell.

Grassley says an investigation is warranted as it appears mistakes were made in how Epstein was being watched.

OC………”spent wisely” :13

Grassley says there needs to be strong leadership from the top down, something that’s lacking in this particular division.

OC………….”that position” :14

Epstein had ties to both President Trump and former President Clinton, as well as to British royalty.

Social media is aflame with conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death and who may have actually been responsible.

Grassley says he doesn’t believe in conspiracy theories and is only interested in righting potential wrongs in the prison system, not delving into Epstein’s past and who knew who.

OC……….”committed suicide” :17

Epstein was accused of sexually abusing dozens of young girls at his homes in Florida and New York in the early 2000s, charges he denied.

————————