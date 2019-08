SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HAS RELEASED THE CAUSE OF A FIRE THAT DAMAGED A HOME AT 103 BLUFF STREET EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FIRE WAS CAUSED BY CARELESS USE OF SMOKING MATERIALS.

THE FIRE CAUSED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO THE HOME.

TWO RESIDENTS INSIDE ESCAPED THE FIRE WITHOUT INJURY.

Photo by George Lindblade