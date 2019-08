AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY BODY RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

SOUTH SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHOSE BODY WAS RECOVERED FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER SATURDAY NIGHT.

FIRE CHIEF CLINT MERITHEW SAYS THE VICTIM, 49-YEAR-OLD FELIPE MENDOZA, WAS ON A FAMILY OUTING WHEN TWO YOUNG GIRLS WERE CAUGHT IN AN EDDY IN THE RIVER.

MERITHEW SAYS MENDOZA JUMPED IN THE WATER AND RESCUED THE GIRLS, BUT WAS TAKEN UNDER BY THE CURRENT.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 6:30PM ON THE NEBRASKA SIDE OF RIVERLAND ESTATES:

THE GAME, FISH AND PARKS DEPARTMENT USED SONAR TO FIND AND RECOVER MENDOZA’S BODY AT 11PM SATURDAY NIGHT.

Updated 6:02pm 8/12/19

