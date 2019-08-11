PLEA HEARING TO BE HELD IN 2018 FATAL ASSAULT ON 4TH STREET

A plea hearing is set for 1pm Monday for a Sioux City man charged in a 2018 fatal assault on 4th Street.

24-year-old Ray Avila is charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault causing serious injury and flight to avoid prosecution.

Avila is charged in the death of 31-year-old Peter Johnson of Sioux City, who died days after Avila allegedly punched him in the head.

Johnson fell and struck his head on concrete.

U.S. Marshalls determined that Avila had fled to Mexico following the assault.

The search ended in Jalisco, Mexico, where Avila had family connections and was arrested there by Mexican authorities in May.

Avila was returned to Iowa and had been scheduled to go to trial on August 20th in Woodbury County District Court.

The details of the plea agreement have not been filed.

Avila is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $50,000 bond.