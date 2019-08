FEWER ACCIDENTS, MORE ARRESTS AS STURGIS RALLY WINDS DOWN

THE FINAL NUMBERS ARE IN FROM THE 2019 STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS ARRESTS AND TRAFFIC CITATIONS INCREASED GREATLY, WHILE THERE WERE FEWER ACCIDENTS REPORTED.

THE NUMBER OF FELONY DRUG ARRESTS NEARLY DOUBLED, FROM 77 IN 2018 TO 131 THIS YEAR.

DUI ARRESTS INCREASED FROM 149 TO 171.

OFFICERS ISSUED 1336 TRAFFIC CITATIONS, NEARLY 350 MORE THAN THE PREVIOUS YEAR, AND NEARLY 350 MORE WARNINGS.

DRIVERS FARED BETTER, WITH JUST TWO TRAFFIC DEATHS COMPARED TO 4 IN 2018.

THE NUMBER OF INJURY AND NON-INJURY ACCIDENTS ALSO DROPPED SLIGHTLY.