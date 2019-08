“WE GOT NEXT” CAMPS SPUR DEVELOPMENT OF YOUNG SIOUXLAND ATHLETES

DOZENS OF SIOUXLAND YOUNGSTERS WERE TAKING PART IN FREE BASKETBALL, WRESTLING AND DANCE CAMP ACTIVITIES FRIDAY IN SIOUX CITY.

SPOKESMAN JEFF CARLSON SAYS IT WAS PART OF THE “WE GOT NEXT” FOUNDATION’S ANNUAL ACTIVITIES:

CARLSON SAYS SEVERAL LOCAL COACHES AND PLAYERS VOLUNTEERED THEIR TIME TO WORK WITH THE YOUNG ATHLETES BOTH ON THE GYM FLOOR AND IN A MOTIVATIONAL CLASSROOM SETTING:

THE CAMPS STARTED FOUR YEARS AGO WITH 85 PARTICIPANTS AND HAVE GROWN TO OVER 1500 THROUGH THIS SUMMER.

CARLSON AND HIS PARTNERS ARE ALSO MOVING FORWARD WITH THEIR ARENA PROJECT AS WELL REMODELING THE FORMER “HOBBY LOBBY BUILDING” INTO OFFICES AND A TRAINING AREA:

FRIDAY NIGHT THE FOUNDATION HAD A PARTY ON THE PATIO SPONSOR AND VOLUNTEER DINNER FEATURING SINGER DAMON DOTSON FROM 6PM-8PM AT JOLLY’S PENINSULA.

SATURDAY THERE’S A GOLF CLASSIC AT WHISPERING CREEK BEGINNING AT NOON.

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE WE GOT NEXT FOUNDATION.