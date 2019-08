VINTAGE WORLD WAR TWO PLANES TAKE FLIGHT OVER SIOUX CITY

ANOTHER VINTAGE AIRCRAFT HAS ARRIVED AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT FOR TOURS AND FLIGHTS THIS WEEKEND.

DOUG ROZENDAAL IS A PILOT WITH THE COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE WHO HAS BROUGHT IN A WORLD WAR TWO ERA A-T-6 SINGLE ENGINE PLANE:

THE PLANE HAD A SIGNIFICANT ROLE IN TRAINING SOME OF THE FIRST FEMALE PILOTS TO FLY DURING WORLD WAR TWO:

BESIDES THE A-T-6, YOU MAY STILL BOOK A FLIGHT ON THE B-29 FLYING FORTRESS BOMBER THIS WEEKEND.

CHARLIE MYRTUE OF SMITHLAND AND HIS BROTHER WILL BOARD THE B-29 NICKNAMED “FIFI” SATURDAY MORNING.

CHARLIE IS FLYING PARTLY IN HONOR OF HIS FRIEND NORMAN STICKNEY WHOSE PLANE WAS SHOT DOWN IN WORLD WAR TWO:

AIR MUSEUM DIRECTOR LARRY FINLEY SAYS THEY ARE ALSO HOSTING A BIG BAND DANCE AT THE MUSEUM ON SATURDAY NIGHT:

PROCEEDS FROM THE EVENT BENEFIT STEM EDUCATION EFFORTS.