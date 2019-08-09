SUSPECT CHARGED IN FATAL STABBING OF VERMILLION MAN

Sioux Falls police have identified the suspect charged in the murder of a Vermillion, South Dakota man.

Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Michael Wood of Sioux Falls has been charged with murder, manslaughter and other felonies in the death of Zachary Adam Barta.

Barta was stabbed once in the chest Wednesday, and died at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Wood was arrested later Wednesday after a foot chase.

Court documents say that while he was running, Wood discarded a knife that appeared to have dried blood on the blade.

Police say the fatal stabbing was the result of a botched drug deal.

Wood refused to make his initial court appearance Thursday.

Three other suspects charged with lesser offenses in the case made their initial appearances Thursday.