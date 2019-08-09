SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison.

22-year-old Jesus Giron pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Federal prosecutors say that Giron was stopped by law enforcement in May of 2018 after burglarizing a motor vehicle in Sioux City.

Upon his arrest officers located 15 one-gram baggies of cocaine and $1,041.00 on his person.

Then at the Woodbury County Jail, officers found 15 more baggies, each containing a half-gram of cocaine, in Giron’s waistband.

A search warrant at his home revealed drug packaging materials, marijuana, and ammunition and five more baggies of cocaine.

In his basement, officers located a large duffel bag with a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine inside, plus a plastic shopping bag on top of an air duct containing $5,000.

Giron was sentenced to a total of117 months imprisonment.