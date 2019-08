ONE INJURED IN CAR-PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ON HAMILTON BLVD

One person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle early Friday as he ran across Hamilton Boulevard.

Police say the unidentified male victim ran out in front of oncoming traffic in the 1700 block of Hamilton around 5:35 a.m. and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Investigators say the driver was not speeding and that the pedestrian was taken to Mercy One with critical injuries.

The investigation of the accident is continuing.