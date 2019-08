Divers have recovered the body of a missing man who apparently drowned in the Little Sioux River near Quimby.

The Cherokee County Sheriff says divers found the body of 65-year-old Bartolo Bustos Rodriguez Friday morning approximately one-half mile downstream from where he was last seen in the water.

Bustos had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Area dive teams from Plymouth and Sioux Counties had assisted Cherokee County in the search effort.