CORPS OF ENGINEERS SAY RESERVOIR LEVELS HAVE PEAKED ALONG MISSOURI RIVER

A spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Missouri River reservoirs appear to have hit their peak for the summer.

Mike Swenson says they are now working to move flood storage out before winter in what has become a heavy year for run off:

Swenson says the higher level of releases from Gavins Point and the river system will continue:

Swenson says the Corps is struggling to move water out of the reservoirs without making downstream flooding worse that it has been.

