PLYMOUTH SUPERVISORS UNCERTAIN ABOUT PLYWOOD TRAIL PROJECT

Some Plymouth County Board of Supervisors members continue to have concerns about the proposed Plywood Recreational Trail that would extend from Le Mars to Sioux City connecting Merrill and Hinton.

Despite that, the supervisors did approve a request this week on behalf of the Plywood Recreational Trail Association to apply for a $100,000 R.E.A.P foundation grant for the project.

The board voted 3-2 for Supervisors Chairman Don Kass to sign the application, but Kass feels the board has been misled by the Iowa Department of Transportation regarding the project.

Kass believed the D-O-T did not plan for a trail to be built along Highway 75, which is currently undergoing major reconstruction:

Kass says he along with many constituents, have concerns about the proposed trail, including construction and maintenance costs, plus the safety factor of having a bike trail so close to a major highway:

Kass says he is troubled by the use of the R.E.A.P. funds for such a project:

Kass is also concerned that the trail, especially, south of Hinton to Sioux City, will make an already bad drainage situation even worse.