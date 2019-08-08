LOCAL EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD TO INSTALL NEW BISHOP

Bishop Lorna Halaas will be installed later this month as the first female Bishop in the 31-year history of the Western Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Reverend Halaas was elected to a six-year term as Bishop, effective July 1st, at the 2019 Synod Assembly in May.

She succeeds Bishop Rodger Prois, who served since 2013.

The Synod consists of 125 Lutheran congregations in Western Iowa and is one 65 U.S. synods of the church.

Bishop Elizabeth Eaton, the fourth Bishop of the ELCA, will preside, preach and install her.

The ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th, at First Lutheran Church, located at 3939 Cheyenne Boulevard in Sioux City.