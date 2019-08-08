IOWA STATE FAIR OPENS IN DES MOINES

The Iowa State Fair is underway in Des Moines.

Dave Hoffman of Le Mars is president of the fair and says security has been increased this year because of last weeks mass shootings in Texas and Ohio:

Gary Slater, the fair’s C-E-O, says 160 million dollars has been raised from private donors over the past 26 years for improvements to State Fair facilities — like expansion of the grandstand.

One of the groups performing at the grandstand is the Iowa heavy metal band Slipknot.

That concert — this Saturday — sold out months ago.

The Zach Brown Band, Toby Keith and Luke Bryan are also big draws.

Photo by Iowa State Fair

