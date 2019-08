FOUR ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED AT SGT. BLUFF HOUSE

FOUR SUSPECTS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AND A FIFTH PERSON IS BEING SOUGHT FOLLOWING AN ARMED ALTERCATION IN SGT. BLUFF WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

SGT. BLUFF POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF HARRINGTON PLACE WHERE A CONFRONTATION OCCURRED BETWEEN TWO PEOPLE IN A HOME THERE AND PEOPLE ARMED WITH RIFLES AND A BASEBALL BAT.

A SHOT STRUCK THE HOME WHICH WAS OCCUPIED BY THREE ADULTS AND THREE CHILDREN.

THE SUSPECTS FLED IN A WHITE VAN, WHICH AUTHORITIES QUICKLY LOCATED AND PURSUED.

THAT VAN STRUCK A TREE IN THE 200 BLOCK OF FRONT STREET AND THE FIVE OCCUPANTS FLED.

FOUR WERE CAUGHT INCLUDING THE DRIVER, 38-YEAR-OLD RAYMOND NIEMAN, WHO IS CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, ELUDING AND OTHER COUNTS.

35-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER CROOK IS CHARGED WITH CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, CONSPIRACY AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

23-YEAR-OLD ERWIN SCOTT IS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, CONSPIRACY AND OTHER COUNTS.

20-YEAR-OLD LESANDRO JOSE ALVIZO-ALLISON IS CHARGED WITH FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, CONSPIRACY AND OTHER COUNTS.

ALL FOUR SUSPECTS ARE BEING HELD ON $20,000 BOND EACH IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.