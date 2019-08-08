CHAVARRIA SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 4 years and two months in federal prison.

21-year-old Victor Chavarria received the prison term after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors say Chavarria was a user and distributor of marijuana who possessed firearms and ammunition in his drug trafficking.

One of the handguns had been stored under a mattress upon which a 3-year old child was sleeping.

Evidence also revealed Chavarria has a history of domestic violence.

On one occasion, he and another male handcuffed a victim, held her against her will and used an electric trimmer to shave her head.