THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY DIVE TEAM IS AMONG RESPONDERS DISPATCHED TO CHEROKEE COUNTY TO HELP IN THE SEARCH FOR A MISSING QUIMBY AREA MAN.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE 65-YEAR-OLD MAN DISAPPEARED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, AND THERE ARE FEARS THAT HE MAY HAVE FALLEN INTO THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER AT QUIMBY.

THE NAME OF THE MISSING PERSON HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED BY CHEROKEE COUNTY AUTHORITIES.