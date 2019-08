Officials with Bimbo Bakeries say they will close their South Sioux City bakery plant in October.

The company will shift production to other plants.

The closing will cost 81 local workers their jobs.

Bimbo Bakeries is part of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo.

The company previously closed down the Metz Baking production facility on Highway 75.

That baking plant closed in March of 2014 and cost 64 workers their jobs.