HARRIS & GILLIBRAND TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY

TWO MORE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ARE RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK AS PART OF THEIR CAMPAIGN’S TOURS ACROSS IOWA.

(GILLIBRAND)

SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND OF NEW YORK WILL BEGIN HER “KITCHEN TABLE R-V TOUR” IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY WITH A PUBLIC EVENT AT THE 1008 KEY CLUB LOCATED AT 1008 4TH STREET AT 6:30PM WEDNESDAY.

SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS OF CALIFORNIA WILL SPEAK AT TWO LOCATIONS ON THURSDAY, FIRST AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE WITH CITY COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS AT 4:30PM AND THEN A RIVERFRONT RALLY AT THE ANDERSON DANCE PAVILLION AT 5:55PM.

THAT RALLY IS PART OF HER 3AM AGENDA RIVER TO RIVER BUS TOUR ACROSS IOWA.