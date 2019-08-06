FEMA TO RELEASE SOUTH DAKOTA FLOOD PLAIN MAPS

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is releasing updated flood maps for Clay and Union Counties in South Dakota.

FEMA Spokesman Brian Hvinden says they want to hear from those residents affected by the new maps:

Hvinden says homes, businesses and farms can move in or out of prospective flood plains:

Most counties in eastern South Dakota will go through the process over the next few years as flood maps are updated

He says they will include suggested changes before issuing the final maps:

More information is available online at fema dot gov.

