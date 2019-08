CLIFFORD & DAN WARDELL ENTERTAIN KIDS AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

DAN WARDELL HAS BEEN ENTERTAINING CHILDREN FOR 17 YEARS AS HOST OF IOWA PUBLIC TELEVISION’S KIDS CLUBHOUSE.

WARDELL, ALONG WITH CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, BROUGHT SMILES TO DOZENS OF CHILDREN AND PARENTS AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM ON TUESDAY:

WARDELL SAYS CLIFFORD CONTINUES TO BE A BIG HIT AS CHILDREN OF ALL AGES LOVE THE STORYBOOK RED DOG:

AND WARDELL SAYS IT’S THE CHILDREN AND THEIR REACTIONS THAT KEEP HIM PERFORMING AND HAVING FUN WITH THEM:

WARDELL AND CLIFFORD PUT ON TWO SHOWS AT THE MUSEUM.

HE FIGURES HE HAS ENTERTAINED OVER 250-THOUSAND CHILDREN IN HIS CAREER.

WARDELL AND CLIFFORD WILL ALSO APPEAR AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR IN DES MOINES.