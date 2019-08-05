TRAFFIC STOP NEAR PILGER LEADS TO ARREST OF MAN ON FRAUD & DRUG CHARGES

TRAFFIC STOP NEAR PILGER LEADS TO ARREST OF MAN ON FRAUD &...

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man in Stanton County following the discovery of multiple controlled substances and fraudulent credit and identification cards during a traffic stop.

A trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 15 Sunday morning near Pilger and detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.

That led to a vehicle search and the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia and around 40 fraudulent credit cards and identification cards plus forgery equipment.

The passenger, 27-year-old Steve Munoz, of Altadena, California, was arrested for identity theft, possession of forged documents, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and several other counts.

Munoz was taken to the Madison County Jail.

The driver was not involved in the fraudulent activity.

He was cited for speeding and released.

Photo by Nebraska State Patrol