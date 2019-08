NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENTS SET FOR METRO AREA

RESIDENTS AROUND SIOUXLAND WILL GATHER THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING WITH THEIR NEIGHBORS AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS AS PART OF THE ANNUAL NATIONAL NIGHT OUT.

IT’S A COMMUNITY EFFORT TO PROMOTE PARTNERSHIPS BETWEEN PEOPLE AND BUILD TRUST AND FRIENDSHIP WITH POLICE AND SHERIFF’S PERSONNEL.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL HOST THEIR EVENT AT THE MIDDLE SCHOOL LOCATED AT 3525 G STREET FROM 6PM UNTIL 8PM.

THERE WILL BE EQUIPMENT DISPLAYS, FOOD AND GAMES AND A DEMONSTRATION OF THE POLICE DRONE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE ARE HOLDING SEVERAL EVENTS WITH THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK AROUND TOWN WITH FOOD, BOUNCE HOUSES.

THE LOCATIONS INCLUDE LEIF ERICKSON PARK, RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, THE COOK PARK AND LEEDS SPLASH PADS, DALE STREET PARK, LATHAM PARK, GRANDMA MOOS PARK AND AT ST JOHN AND ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCHES.