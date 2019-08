FEENSTRA & TAYLOR RESPOND TO SCHOLTEN’S ENTRY TO 4TH DISTRICT RACE

TWO OF THE REPUBLICANS HOPING TO FACE SCHOLTEN IN THE 2020 CONGRESSIONAL RACE ISSUED STATEMENTS ABOUT THE DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR THE HOUSE SEAT AGAIN.

STATE SENATOR RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL SAYS TWO YEARS AGO CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING ALMOST HANDED IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT TO NANCY PELOSI WHEN LIBERAL DEMOCRAT J.D. SCHOLTEN NEARLY WON.

FEENSTRA SAYS THAT’S WHY HE IS RUNNING AND AND THAT THE FAMILIES OF THE 4TH DISTRICT DESERVES AN EFFECTIVE CONSERVATIVE LEADER.

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR SAYS IT’S NO SURPRISE THAT SCHOLTEN’S FIRST ACT AS A CANDIDATE WAS TO ENLIST HIS HOLLYWOOD ALLIES TO SPEAK FOR HIM.

TAYLOR IS REFERRING TO ACTOR KEVIN COSTNER, WHO VOICED SCHOLTEN’S CAMPAIGN KICKOFF VIDEO.