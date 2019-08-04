TRAIN ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF LE MARS MAN

A Le Mars man has died after being struck by an Union Pacific train early Sunday.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper responded to the scene:

The victim has been identified as 30-year old Kyle Beach.

Train conductors say Beach was lying on the railroad tracks when they spotted him, but was unable to stop.

The train was pulling 83 cars, mainly grain hoppers.

he train remained at Le Mars for more than four and a half hours, blocking each city street crossing from Fareway to Hy-Vee while officials conducted their investigation.