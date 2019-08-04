STURGIS RALLY UNDERWAY IN THE BLACK HILLS

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is underway in the Black Hills of western South Dakota and local communities have beefed up law enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies in Meade and Pennington counties are hiring more officers, temporarily opening a second jail and keeping a courthouse open seven days a week.

The rally started Friday and runs through August 11th.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says officers are “already busy.”

Through 6am Sunday there had been 22 D-U-I arrests, 23 felony drug arrests and 20 accidents, with 9 of those resulting in injuries.

No fatal accidents have occurred though.

File photo