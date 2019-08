ONE INJURED IN CAR-MOPED ACCIDENT IN MORNINGSIDE

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED FOLLOWING AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING A CAR AND A MOPED SATURDAY NIGHT AT GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH LAKEPORT STREET IN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15PM.

THE GAS TANK OF THE MOPED EXPLODED, INJURING THE RIDER.

HE WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR AND TWO PASSENGERS WERE NOT INJURED.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.