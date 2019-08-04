HIGHWAY 75 TO CLOSE AT NIGHT BETWEEN HINTON & SIOUX CITY NEXT WEEK

HIGHWAY 75 TO CLOSE AT NIGHT BETWEEN HINTON & SIOUX CITY NEXT...

A week from today (Monday) on August 12th, the Iowa Department of Transportation will close Highway 75 beginning at 7pm between Hinton and Sioux City for an asphalt overlay project.

Dakin Schultz of the Iowa D-O-T says the project is needed because of the rough conditions created when construction began on the north bound lanes of travel, shifting all traffic to the southbound lanes:

OC…….the next morning. ;21

Schultz says the work is expected to last all week through Saturday morning with Highway 75 being closed between Hinton and Sioux City each evening from 7pm until 6am the next morning.

He says detours will be posted during the overnight hours while Highway 75 is shut down:

OC……….back to U.S. 75. ;19

Schultz says the cost for the overlay resurfacing construction project is budgeted at $660 thousand dollars.