FLAGS TO FLY AT HALF STAFF TO HONOR WEEKEND SHOOTING VICTIMS

FLAGS WILL BE FLOWN AT HALF STAFF IN AMERICA FROM NOW UNTIL SUNSET THURSDAY EVENING.

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS ISSUED THE PROCLAMATION TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF MASS SHOOTINGS IN EL PASO, TEXAS AND DAYTON, OHIO THIS PAST WEEKEND.

NINE PEOPLE WERE FATALLY SHOT IN DAYTON EARLY SUNDAY AND AT LEAST 20 MORE WERE KILLED IN A SEPARATE INCIDENT SATURDAY IN EL PASO.