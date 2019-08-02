STICKER PROGRAM ASSISTS 1ST RESPONDERS HELP PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

The Sioux City Police and Fire Rescue Departments have teamed up to offer a new program to the community.

Police Chief Rex Mueller says the Special Response Static Sticker Program will inform first responders if there are people with special needs in a home they are dispatched to in times of emergency:

OC……….who is diabetic. :21

The program was an idea of Officer Donette Sassman:

OC………..For Sioux City. :20

The stickers are meant to be placed in the rear windshield of a vehicle or front window of a home.

That lets first responders know there could be a party inside who might not respond to verbal commands or may use alternative methods of communication.

Several local agencies will distribute the stickers along with Police and Fire Headquarters.

You can find a list below:

-Opportunities Unlimited 3439 Glen Oaks Blvd

-Mid-Step Services 4303 Stone Ave

-Alzheimer’s Association 1315 Zenith Drive Ste B

-Siouxland District Health Department 1014 Nebraska St.

-Connections Area Agency on Aging 2301 Pierce St.

-Disability Resource Center 505 5th St. Ste 400