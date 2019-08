MEMBERS OF THE LOCAL SALVATION ARMY WILL TEAM UP WITH WAL-MART THROUGH THE METRO AREA ON SATURDAY COLLECTING SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR THE UPCOMING YEAR.

THE GOAL OF THE “STUFF THE BUS” CAMPAIGN IS TO PROVIDE NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR 150 SIOUXLAND CHILDREN.

CUSTOMERS CAN PURCHASE OR DROP OFF SUPPLIES AT THE SALVATION ARMY COLLECTION BINS LOCATED AT THE WAL-MARTS ON FLOYD BOULEVARD, SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY BETWEEN 8:30AM AND 6:30PM ON SATURDAY.