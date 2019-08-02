MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT INJURES TWO

Two people were hospitalized early Friday following a motorcycle accident near the Sioux City Country Club in the 3900 block of Jackson Street.

Police say the motorcycle was north bound on Jackson around 1:45am when the male driver apparently lost control and struck a curb.

Both the driver and his female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The male driver was transported to Mercy One with serious injuries and the female passenger was transported to Mercy with what initially appears to be minor injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

