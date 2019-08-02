MACY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A Macy, Nebraska man has been sentenced to federal prison on a domestic assault charge.

33-year-old Billy Holley was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha to 30 months of imprisonment for Domestic Assault by a Habitual Offender.

Federal prosecutors say Holley assaulted a female victim who was his intimate partner last October 11th within the Omaha Reservation.

Holley broke the victim’s cell phone and punched her in the back, the ribs and then struck her in the face.

Prior to this incident, Holley had been convicted of assaulting an intimate partner on three prior occasions.