HOUSING CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES AT FLATWATER CROSSING

CONSTRUCTION IS CONTINUING AT A RAPID PACE IN THE FLATWATER CROSSING HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

HO CHUNK INC. C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THEY WILL HAVE NEARLY 15 MILLION DOLLARS INVESTED IN THE RIVERFRONT PROJECT, WHICH WILL ADD BADLY NEEDED NEW HOUSING TO THE METRO AREA:

OC…………REAL OPPORTUNITY. ;22

MORGAN SAYS SALES OF THE TOWNHOMES AND OTHER UNITS ARE UNDERWAY THROUGH THEIR BLUSTONE HOMES DIVISION:

OC……TAKE OFF. :16

MORGAN SAYS THE NEW EAST 29TH CONNECTION TO VETERANS DRIVE ADDS A MAJOR ENTRY POINT TO THE DEVELOPMENT:

OC…….WHOLE PROJECT. :13

WHEN COMPLETED, FLATWATER CROSSING WILL HAVE 400 NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOMES AND 600 APARTMENTS, ALONG WITH A VILLAGE CENTER WITH 67,000 SQUARE FEET OF COMMERCIAL SPACE.

THERE WILL ALSO BE PLENTY OF PARKS, TRAILS AND GREENSPACE.