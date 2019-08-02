DEMOCRATS “CORN CAUCUS” AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR

Woodbury Democrats are asking fairgoers at the county fair in Moville to pick their top three candidates for the Democratic Presidential Nomination.

Each day of the fair, folks can grab three kernels of corn and pick their top three choices for the Democratic nomination by dropping a kernel in a Mason Jar with a picture of the candidate.

Woodbury County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger says the Corn Caucus is completely unscientific but it lets us talk to folks about how the real caucus works and why it’s important for people to join their neighbors on caucus night.

The Iowa Caucus is the first in the nation and will be held on Monday, February 3rd, 2020

Campaign staffers and party volunteers will be volunteering at the booth throughout the weekend.