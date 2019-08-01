WALKER FOUND GUILTY OF TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER

The Sioux City man accused of two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his former girlfriend and an acquaintance has been found guilty.

Judge Tod Deck found 19-year-old Tran Walker guilty of the deaths of 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. in January of 2018.

Judge Deck presided over the bench trial of Walker, and rejected a claim by the defense that Walker may have been insane or had diminished capacity:

Victim’s advocate Mark Skaff read a statement on behalf of the families of both victims following the verdict:

A sentencing date will be set for Walker in the near future.