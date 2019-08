SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER RAMMING SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER’S CAR

A WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING AN ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP BY SIOUX CITY POLICE THAT RESULTED IN AN OFFICER FIRING HIS WEAPON.

POLICE ATTEMPTED THE VEHICLE STOP AT 29TH & IOWA STREETS AROUND 9PM WEDNESDAY BECAUSE THE DRIVER HAD FELONY WARRANTS.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE FAILED TO STOP AND INTENTIONALLY STRUCK AN UNDERCOVER OFFICER’S VEHICLE.

THE UNDERCOVER OFFICER FIRED HIS HANDGUN AT THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE.

THE SUSPECT, 29-YEAR-OLD DOUGLAS ST CYR, WAS APPREHENDED A SHORT TIME LATER.

ST. CYR IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, LEAVING THE THE SCENE OF A PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENT, AND WARRANTS FOR DRUG AND TRAFFIC COUNTS AS WELL AS CONTEMPT OF COURT.

ST. CYR WAS NOT INJURED IN THE TRAFFIC STOP.