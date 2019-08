MED-TRANS PROVIDES SIOUXLAND AIR MEDICAL SERVICE

THE MEDICAL HELICOPTER SERVICE THAT FLIES OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HAS A NEW NAME.

MICKEY SAUSER IS THE PROGRAM DIRECTOR OF MED-TRANS AIR MEDICAL TRANSPORT:

SAUSER SAYS MED-TRANS IS A NATIONAL COMPANY AND ALL OF HIS STAFF IS STAYING ON WITH THE LIFEFLIGHT SERVICE:

THE HELICOPTER SERVES A 150 MILE RADIUS OF THE SIOUXLAND AREA:

FOUR PILOTS AND 10 MEDICAL STAFF ROTATE 24/7 SHIFTS AT THE MED-TRANS FACILITY.

THE COMPANY HAS A NEW 407-GX MODEL HELICOPTER WITH A DIGITAL COCKPIT AND PERFORMS AROUND 30 TO 40 FLIGHTS A MONTH, WEATHER PERMITTING.