ONE INJURED IN FLOYD BLVD ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF FLOYD BOULEVARD.

WITNESSES TOLD SIOUX CITY POLICE THAT THE VEHICLE AT FAULT WAS TURNING EAST ONTO 18TH STREET AND TURNED IN FRONT OF AN ONCOMING VEHICLE.

THE TURNING VEHICLE ROLLED ONTO IT’S SIDE, TRAPPING THE DRIVER INSIDE.

THE DRIVER WAS EXTRICATED AND TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THE DRIVER WAS CITED FOR FAILURE TO YIELD UPON A LEFT TURN.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG