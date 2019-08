MONIER CHARGED WITH 19 COUNTS OF FORGERY

A NORTHWEST IOWA MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH 19 COUNTS OF FORGERY AND OTHER COUNTS FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING CHECKS AND A DEBIT CARD FROM HIS MOTHER’S SEED BUSINESS.

37-YEAR-OLD JEFFREY MONIER IS ALSO CHARGED WITH ONGOING CRIMINAL CONDUCT, SECOND DEGREE THEFT, IDENTITY THEFT AND CREDIT CARD THEFT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT MONIER WENT INTO HIS MOTHER’S HOME UNINVITED AND TOOK CHECKS AND A DEBIT CARD THAT HE WAS NOT AUTHORIZED TO USE.

MONIER IS ALLEGED TO HAVE USED HIS MOTHER’S IDENTITY AND FORGED HER NAME TO AUTHORIZE PURCHASES AND STEAL MONEY FROM HER BANK ACCOUNT FROM APRIL 3RD THROUGH THE 18TH.

THE ILLEGAL TRANSACTIONS ALL TOOK PLACE IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND TOTALED OVER $2600.

MONIER IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND.