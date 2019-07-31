JON GREENBERG – IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK: Stories from the Chicago Cubs Dugout, Locker Room, and Press Box

Author: Jon Greenberg

Book: IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK: Stories from the Chicago Cubs Dugout, Locker Room, and Press Box

Publishing: Triumph Books; None edition (June 4, 2019)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The Chicago Cubs are one of the most historic teams in Major League Baseball, and their World Series championship in 2016 will forever remain one of baseball’s iconic triumphs. In If These Walls Could Talk: Chicago Cubs, Jon Greenberg of The Athletic Chicago provides insight into the team’s inner sanctum as only he can. Readers will gain the perspective of players, coaches, and personnel from this modern era in moments of greatness as well as defeat, making for a keepsake no fan will want to miss.