IOWA SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS NOW TAKE PLACE IN NOVEMBER

SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS IN THE STATE OF IOWA HAVE TRADITIONALLY BEEN HELD IN SEPTEMBER, BUT A CHANGE IN STATE LAW HAS ENDED THAT PRACTICE.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THE NEW LAW MANDATES THAT SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS TAKE PLACE DURING MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS IN NOVEMBER:

GILL SAYS THAT MEANS CANDIDATE FILING DEADLINES HAVE ALSO CHANGED:

YOU WILL ALSO HAVE TO VOTE AT YOUR OWN PRECINCT:

THIS YEAR THERE ARE FOUR SCHOOL BOARD SEATS UP FOR ELECTION AS WELL AS THE SIOUX CITY MAYOR’S POST AND ONE OTHER CITY COUNCIL SEAT.