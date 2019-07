BOAT CLUB TO HOST FUNDRAISER PARTY FOR FLOOD REPAIRS SATURDAY

MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY BOAT CLUB ARE HOSTING A SPECIAL FUNDRAISER EVENT THIS SATURDAY NIGHT.

CLUB FLEET CAPTAIN DENNIS BUTLER SAYS IT’S TO HELP PAY FOR REPAIRS CAUSED BY HIGH RIVER LEVELS AND FLOODING:

BUTLER SAYS OTHER REPAIRS HAVE BEEN MADE AS THEIR DOCKS HAVE BEEN REMOVED AT TIMES BECAUSE OF THE HIGH RIVER LEVELS:

SO THE BOAT CLUB IS HOSTING A PARTY THIS SATURDAY NIGHT AT THEIR RIVERSIDE PARK FACILITY WITH FOOD, DRINKS AND TWO BANDS TO RAISE THE FUNDS WITH TICKETS AT $30 PER PERSON:

THE EVENT STARTS AT 4PM SATURDAY WITH TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR AND ALSO IN ADVANCE FROM BOAT CLUB MEMBERS.