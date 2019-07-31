BIG OX CLAIMS OTHER COMPANIES TO BLAME FOR ODOR PROBLEMS

Big Ox Energy is now saying two other companies are to blame for toxic odors that seeped into several homes in a South Sioux City neighborhood starting in September of 2016.

Wisconsin-based Big Ox Energy filed a response to residential lawsuits filed against the company in Dakota County District Court.

More than a dozen lawsuits were filed against Big Ox by neighbors who said odors and gases backed up into their homes, caused health issues and forced them to leave.

Big Ox claims the blame lies with CHS Inc., a soybean processor that released acidic wastewater into South Sioux City’s sewer system, and Olsson, an engineering firm that Big Ox says recommended wastewater from the plant be routed through a sewer main that ran through residential areas.

Neither of those companies is commenting on the pending litigation.