VICTIM IN TWO VEHICLE FRIDAY NIGHT CRASH HAS DIED

A man injured in a crash on 19th and Rebecca Streets last Friday night has died.

Family members confirm 70-year-old Ronald Hacker died Monday evening due to the injuries he suffered in the accident.

Hacker’s family has started a GoFundMe account titled “Car accident claims my father” to help with expenses and funeral arrangements.

Sioux City Police say 32-year-old Julian Espinoza, the driver of a white truck was making a turn onto West 19th when he struck Hacker’s Jeep, causing the Jeep to roll into a neighboring yard.

ESPINOZA

Espinoza was given a breathalyzer test and then arrested.

He has been charged with OWI and child endangerment because he also had a child in the truck with him at the time of the accident.

Police say the county attorney will review the case and could add more serious charges.