TRAN WALKER VERDICT TO BE READ THURSDAY

Thursday afternoon the fate of a 19-year-old Sioux City man accused of two counts of first degree murder will be revealed.

Judge Tod Deck will read his verdict he reached after presiding over the bench trial of Tran Walker in Woodbury County District Court.

Walker is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and a mutual acquaintance, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. in January of 2018.

The trial concluded in May, and after closing briefs were filed by attorneys in the case, Judge Deck began his deliberations.