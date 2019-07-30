SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH THEFT OF FUNDS FROM HER EMPLOYER

A Sioux City woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.

23-year-old Alyssa Green is charged with first degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card for allegedly using company credit cards hundreds of times for personal use for charges totaling more than $39,000 over 15 months.

Court documents state that from February of 2018 through April of this year, Green while employed by Thompson Innovation, had access to company credit cards and was responsible for reconciling those accounts each month as part of her assigned duties.

A company audit of the credit card accounts revealed that Green had used the cards to purchase personal items, pay phone and electric bills, groceries, meals, and pay traffic fines.

Court documents state that Green was able to cover up the charges by coding them under different lines as company expenses during her reconciliations.

Green is free on bond from the Woodbury County Jail.