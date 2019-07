JILL BIDEN TO DEDICATE OPENING OF LOCAL JOE BIDEN CAMPAIGN OFFICE

The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Sioux City on Thursday to dedicate the opening of his local campaign office.

Jill Biden will visit with supporters and volunteers at the campaign office opening at 1754 Hamilton Boulevard at 4pm.

Following that, the wife of the former vice president will head to Council Bluffs to open an office there around 6:30pm.

On Friday, Jill Biden will attend community meet-and-greets with supporters and volunteers in Glenwood and Clarinda.